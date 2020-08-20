Mayor David Holt discusses convention center completion, extending mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although the hospitality industry has taken a major hit during the coronavirus pandemic, the MAPS 3 convention center in Oklahoma City is nearing completion.

MAPS 3 Convention Center preliminary design 3

“This was a MAPS 3 project, so that was passed by the voters in 2009. We’re coming up on the 11th anniversary of passage. MAPS projects have always kept their promises but sometimes it takes a little while. And this one has taken 11 years, being the largest project of MAPS 3, and it is on target for a completion date of later this year, before the end of the calendar year. COVID-19 has not really slowed anything down. I’m told there were a couple of times when some supplies that were necessary ran a little late, but other than that there really hasn’t been any slowdown on the project due to COVID-19. So it is on target. Obviously, the visitor industry is in a whole different situation but we do know that when people return to traveling and return to meetings, we have built one of the greatest venues. Between that convention center and the park across the street and the Omni hotel and a streetcar to take you to everything else downtown, we have one of the greatest meeting destinations in America so we’re excited to see it all roll out in the months and years ahead,” said Oklahoma City Mayor Holt.

City leaders in Oklahoma City say they are considering extending the community’s mask ordinance.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The mask ordinance has been in effect for a month and city leaders say they are now seeing the effects.

Now, the council will consider extending the mask mandate.

“We were actually probably the city in our state with the shortest time period designed for the ordinance, if not close to it. So ours was gonna sunset on September 8. You know, that gave us an opportunity to evaluate the data before we make a longer commitment and now we have seen the results. A month after passage, we have seen the hospitalizations come down a quarter, we’ve seen the cases come down now at this point by almost 50%. So I do think that this is obviously, this is something we ought to move forward on. Let’s keep it in place a little longer and let’s keep those numbers down. So that will be voted on September 1 to extend it out to November under the current proposal,” he said.

