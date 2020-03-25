Mayor Holt: 2 Oklahoma County residents have died from COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says that he can confirm two Oklahoma County residents have died from the coronavirus.

This morning, we are confirming our first two deaths from COVID-19 in Oklahoma County, bringing our metro deaths to three. One of the victims was in their early 40s. We send their families our deepest condolences. — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) March 25, 2020

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed two deaths and 56 cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department (OCCHD) says the two deaths include one individual older than 65 and one individual in the 35 – 50 age group. Both individuals were males.

OCCHD has partnered with a private lab to test high-risk individuals per CDC guidance: health care workers, first responders, those over the age of 65, and immunocompromised.

OCCHD has started a drive-through Medical Referral Site in Oklahoma County, that is operational beginning Wednesday, March 25, starting with a limited number of testing kits. Tests will only be administered by appointment only to people who have a doctor’s referral.

Mayor Holt says that the city will not take further action on Governor Stitt’s ‘safer at home’ order issued yesterday as there is ‘no functional difference’ between a shelter in place order issued by other cities and states around the country.

“As a general rule, the closures and restrictions ordered by the Governor are very broad & these actions should mean that most people in OKC will have the opportunity to stay at home for at least the next three weeks. Please take that opportunity. Be well, OKC,” Mayor Holt continued.