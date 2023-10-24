OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Today, Mayor David Holt announced via his “X” platform formerly known as Twitter, the official launch of HOLT MY BEER 2, from Stonecloud Brewing Company.

Image courtesy Mayor David Holt

Beginning Friday, the brew will be available on tap and sold in a 4-pack at Stonecloud.

There will be an adoption and launch event Friday evening, starting at 4 p.m.

According to Mayor Holt, all proceeds will directly benefit Patrons of the OKC Animal Shelter.

HOLT MY BEER was first introduced in 2022. The limited edition 4-packs sold out in 48 hours.