Mayor Holt celebrates groundbreaking of grocery store in northeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Residents in northeast Oklahoma City are one step closer to having a full-service grocery store in the area.

On Thursday, Homeland will break ground for a new store, located at N.E. 36th and Lincoln.

It’s been more than a year since the last grocery store closed its doors in northeast Oklahoma City.

Once the grocery store closed, residents were left in a food desert as they struggled to find fresh produce to feed their families.

The new Homeland store is expected to open in fall 2021.

“It’s been over 25 years that this odyssey has been ongoing and a lot of people have been working on it. So much gratitude to those whose shoulders we stand upon. You know, it’s easy in this city to take for granted the idea of having a grocery store near your house. I think I have about eight full-service grocery stores within a couple miles of my home. But near northeast Oklahoma City, they haven’t had a full-service grocery store in decades. And that’s really unfortunate. It’s created a food desert in that community and that’s why this is so exciting to finally see this day arrive. Congrats and gratitude to Councilwoman Nikki Nice and all of her predecessors over the last 25 years. Thank you to Homeland for stepping forward and finally meeting those needs. Thank you to the Alliance for Economic Development for cutting the deal, it’s been really, really hard to get here but we’re thrilled that we’re finally here,” said Mayor David Holt.

The store will be approximately 30,000 square feet and will include fresh produce, including organic fruits and vegetables, fresh-baked bread, custom butcher shop, fresh, ready-to-eat deli foods, wine and beer by the glass and a drive-thru pharmacy, according to the news release.

“We are thrilled that an Oklahoma City- based grocery store will serve the neighborhoods in Northeast Oklahoma City,” said Cathy O’Connor from the Alliance for Economic Development for Oklahoma City. “The area has been underserved for far too long. The City of Oklahoma City, Ward 7 City Council members, the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber and the Alliance for Economic Development have been talking to grocers about locating in NE OKC for nearly 25 years. Homeland recognized the need for healthy, full-service grocery options in this area and we are thrilled with their leadership and partnership.”

LATEST STORIES:

For more local news, download the KFOR News app and for weather download the KFOR 4WarnMe Weather app

Follow KFOR on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter!