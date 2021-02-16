Mayor Holt, city partnership ask for Downtown OKC skyline to go dark amid energy crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As we all do our part to conserve power, Mayor David Holt and a growing list of others are calling for the darkening of the Oklahoma City skyline as part of the effort.

It’s something our neighbors in Kansas City have done recently as 14 states grapple with the struggling power grid.

“We love our skyline, but right now we’re just trying to limit lights to just essential use only and essential equipment so they can conserve the energy and limit any effect that it has on the power grid,” said Danielle Dodson with the Downtown Oklahoma City Partnership.

Dodson says they began contacting downtown properties Monday night after Mayor David Holt asked them to spread the word for this need.

Messaging began with the biggest buildings.

“We’re going to send it out to all of our boards that we manage – Automobile Alley, Bricktown, Midtown,” Dodson said.

But it is understood there are many essential workers downtown.

“I mean OG&E is downtown,” said Dodson. “A lot of state buildings and stuff like that are downtown. So there are people that are staying in hotels and walking to work.”

Representatives from OG&E tell KFOR they support the Mayor’s efforts and

are keeping non-mission critical workers working from home, but everyone else is being asked to conserve wherever possible.

That includes turning off their downtown building’s exterior lights Tuesday night.

“It’s so important that we conserve now. Take any means that you have to lower that thermostat,” said Brian Alford with OG&E.

“The response we’ve got on social media has been positive,” Dodson said. “I think people in their own homes are turning down their thermostat and adding extra layers, and I think that sentiment is going to be reflected by our downtown property owners to do what they can as well.”

The Downtown OKC Partnership says it hasn’t heard back from most properties on their plans of action just yet but expect most – if not all – will get on board.

Devon Energy says it is working to find ways to reduce energy use as much as possible.

KFOR reached out to Chesapeake Energy Arena personnel and the Thunder officials, as a home game is scheduled for 7 p.m. tonight.

Dan Mahoney with the Thunder issued the following statement regarding why the game will be played as scheduled:

“As per league policy, the decision on whether tonight’s game will be played rests solely with the NBA, in consultation with local government officials. The Thunder will follow whatever directive and guidance we receive from the NBA. If NBA directs game to be postponed, we will have some plans in place to conserve.” DAN MAHONEY, OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER

Mahoney says in partnership with ASM Global and the City of Oklahoma city, they are taking the following steps to reduce power consumption during Tuesday’s game.

BOLT (outdoor video board) is turned off until further notice.

All exterior arena signage is turned off

Roof lighting is turned off including the LED lights around the roof.

Inside: concourse lighting, video panels, TVs and other ground level sources will be off.

A Chesapeake Arena spokesperson sent a statement to KFOR, saying that measures will be taken to reduce power-usage during the game.

“So far we are doing everything we can to limit the amount of power possible, including turning off exterior lights and video boards, concourse lights and screens, etc. Anything that’s deemed unnecessary for the safety of the building is being reassessed and limited as much as possible. We’re working with the Thunder to limit power as much as we can for their game as well.” CHESAPEAKE ARENA SPOKESPERSON