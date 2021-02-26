Mayor Holt donates blood, calls on fellow metro residents to also help fulfill need following winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt performed a vital public service on Friday – he gave blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute is in need of blood following the historic winter storm that recently hit Oklahoma, and Holt is calling upon Central Oklahomans to roll up their sleeve and donate as well.

“Every donation saves lives, and OBI is the major provider for our community,” Holt said. “I encourage people to take the time to come make a donation, and get cookies.”

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt donates blood at an Oklahoma Blood Institute location.

The immediate blood emergency brought on by the winter storm has subsided, but OBI’s blood supply has not returned to normal levels.

“We appreciate the example Mayor Holt is setting today by again donating blood,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “Our state and the patients we serve applaud the thousands of Oklahomans, including Mayor Holt, who have stepped forward during a time of great need to donate blood and other needed products like plasma and platelets.”

Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute, and Mayor David Holt

OBI needs over 1,200 blood donors a day to ensure a healthy supply of life-saving blood is available when needed.

Many potential donors have put off giving blood because of uncertainty over their eligibility after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. However, individuals who received the most common COVID vaccines – Moderna and Pfizer – do not have to wait before giving blood and platelets, according to the news release.

Go to obi.org or call (877) 340-8777 to set up an appointment to donate blood. Walk-ins are also welcome.

OBI is the sole blood supplier in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area and provides more than 90 percent of Oklahoma’s blood supply, serving more than 140 state hospitals and medical facilities.