Mayor Holt elected to top level of national mayoral leadership

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt has achieved the highest level of national mayoral leadership.

Holt’s fellow mayors from across the nation elected him as a trustee of the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Trustee is the peak level of leadership within the conference, which serves as the nation’s official organization for cities with populations over 30,000, according to a City of Oklahoma City news release.

“The U.S. Conference of Mayors is a special organization because it represents the cultural and economic engines of our nation,” Holt said. “Mayors have led the way through this challenging 2020, and the conference has never been more respected or relevant. I’m honored to work closely with the finest leaders in our nation, and I’m humbled at the responsibility with which they have entrusted me.”

Holt will be one of 15 mayors serving as a trustee. The other mayors include mayors of New York, Boston, Houston, Miami and Austin.

Holt’s role as trustee is effective as long as he is a mayor. Being a trustee makes him a member of the conference’s executive committee.

Oklahoma City’s mayor is also the Vice Chair of the International Affairs Committee, serves on the Finance and Audit Committee and is moving up from the Advisory Board, to which he was elected in 2019, according to the news release.

Former Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett was the President of the U.S. Conference of Mayors from 2016-2017.

Oklahoma City, which hosted the conference’s annual meeting in 2010, became one of the nation’s top 25 largest cities by population this year, according to the news release.

