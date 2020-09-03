Mayor Holt: Oklahoma City continues to see results from mask mandate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As city leaders across the state come up with plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Oklahoma City say they are seeing results from the ongoing mask mandate.

On July 17, the Oklahoma City Council approved a mandatory mask ordinance for indoor public places within the city limits.

Under the ordinance, most citizens in Oklahoma City are required to wear a mask while inside public buildings, with a few exceptions.

The ordinance went into effect immediately and would last until Sept. 8, unless the council voted to extend the mandate.

This week, the Oklahoma City Council voted to extend the mandate through Oct. 20.

“It’s allowing us to keep open. It’s allowing our economy to continue its recovery. It seems to be doing the trick. I think as we muddle through this pandemic, we may have finally found our path forward. It’s wearing a mask. It allows us to engage in activity,” Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt told KFOR on Thursday.

Although the mandate has caused a drop in COVID-19 cases, Oklahoma City still has 183 patients in the hospital with the virus.

Holt says that although that number is high, it has fallen in recent months.

“We are obviously much larger than any other place in the state, so we’re always going to have, in raw numbers, higher hospitalizations than any other city or region. So we probably are more concerned, how are we doing relative to our own past record on hospitalizations and how are we doing per capita? On those fronts, we’re obviously doing better, thanks to the mask ordinance. Our hospitalizations are down about 20 percent, maybe even a little better as of last night from where we were in mid-July. We’re pleased with the direction of things but, obviously, we want to keep pushing those numbers down. So I want to keep encouraging everybody to mask up and wear their mask and keep their distance and wash their hands,” Holt said.

