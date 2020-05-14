Mayor Holt: Oklahoma City likely to move into phase 2 of reopening plan this week

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After reopening businesses across the state following the coronavirus pandemic at the beginning of this month, city leaders in Oklahoma City are looking toward the next step.

Last month, Gov. Stitt announced his plan to reopen the state and non-essential businesses in three phases, with the first phase beginning on April 24.

Under the guidelines of the first phase of the plan, personal care businesses like hair salons and spas could open while following strict sanitation and social distancing rules.

Restaurants, movie theaters, and sporting venues could open to the public on May 1.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt was one of the first city leaders in the state to enact ‘shelter-in-place’ orders and ordered Oklahoma City residents to stay at home as much as possible until April 30.

“We did what we had to do to save lives,” Holt said at a news conference.

Even though most people heeded those warnings, the metro area still suffered dozens of deaths from COVID-19.

“No matter how much we try, we’re going to have new cases every day, and deaths will continue to occur as well,” Holt said, adding that the danger surrounding the virus won’t change until a vaccine is developed.

Holt allowed his ‘shelter-in-place’ order to expire on April 30 and released new guidelines to align with the governor’s plan.

“We can’t shelter in place for two years straight,” he said.

Two weeks after that ‘shelter-in-place’ order expired, Holt says he is now looking toward the future.

On Wednesday evening, Holt tweeted that city officials are preparing to enter phase two of the reopening plan.

“Due to the continued downward trajectory, we expect to enter Phase 2 on Friday in OKC. Phase 2 is a relatively minor transition compared to Phase 1, but we’ll have a new proclamation out tomorrow reflecting that transition,” Holt tweeted.

Here are two relevant charts illustrating symptoms & positive test percentages over the last two weeks. Due to the continued downward trajectory, we expect to enter Phase 2 on Friday in OKC. pic.twitter.com/ZLFPS1RSqm — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 14, 2020

“The only reason we are enjoying this relative success is bc we acted quickly at the start of this pandemic & bc we continue to take it seriously. The virus doesn’t go away on May 15 any more than it did on May 1. Keep your distance, wash your hands & wear your mask. Be well, OKC.”

The only reason we are enjoying this relative success is bc we acted quickly at the start of this pandemic & bc we continue to take it seriously. The virus doesn’t go away on May 15 any more than it did on May 1. Keep your distance, wash your hands & wear your mask. Be well, OKC. pic.twitter.com/oBw8sLvLfw — Mayor David Holt (@davidfholt) May 14, 2020