Mayor Holt, protesters come together, agree to work on race relations in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although Sincere Terry is just 18-years-old, she says she has been protesting for days against racial injustice.

“We’re still out here because we’re that next generation that can make that change,” Terry said.

After Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt lifted the curfew in downtown Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, Terry and a small group of protesters stayed through the early morning hours.

The group left around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

“We will be the voice of that change because we will not give up. I will not give up,” said Terry.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Holt stood alongside those protesters.

“I wanted to come down here and be a part of that conversation and be a part of that dialogue as well and also maybe just ensure some peace,” Holt said, “I think we’re back on a good path where we can just talk about these really important issues. It’s uncomfortable enough to talk about those issues and I want the focus to stay on those issues.”

On Tuesday evening, Holt met with leaders from Oklahoma City’s Black Lives Matter to discuss ways to improve race relations at the city level.

“I can’t promise outcomes and results because I’m only one person, but I think what they raised today were certainly reasonable things to explore in the areas of de-escalation and some sort of accountability beyond what we’ve got with the Citizens Advisory Board,” said Mayor Holt.

Members of Black Lives Matter and the Young Democrats of America say it was important for Mayor Holt to be there.

“That’s what this is about. He doesn’t have all the answers. He doesn’t have all the authority. We know that and we don’t expect him to fix every issue, but what we do expect for him to do is listen because he represents us,” said National President of Young Democrats of America Joshua Harris-Till

“It doesn’t matter what you look like. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin. In these situations like this, you will be heard and you can be peaceful and so we’re thankful that he’s given us that opportunity to bridge that gap not only for ourselves but our community as a whole,” added Black Lives Matter member Rodney Cox.