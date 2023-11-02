OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced a new collaboration with ice cream for a great cause this week.

“I am excited to announce a new collaboration, and this time, it’s ice cream! Allow me to introduce MAYOR HOLT’S MEDLEY, from Boom Town Creamery! Proceeds will directly benefit @HomelessOKC,” said Mayor Holt on “X”, formerly Twitter.

Mayor Holt says the flavor will launch on November 14, with a 5:00 p.m. event at Boom Town’s location on NW 23rd Street. That night and for the following two weeks, Boom Town will hold a collection drive for winter gloves and hand warmers.

Mayor Holt didn’t reveal the actual flavor yet, but says it is delicious!