Mayor Holt: Tax collections better than expected during pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City officials in Oklahoma City say they have lifted a hiring freeze as tax collections have rebounded a bit since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t know really at this point, other than certain venues like performance and meeting venues that are obviously still hit pretty hard. I think that most businesses are open and it does seem like that is what is showing up in our sales tax revenues. We have a fiscal year that starts on July 1st and we first anticipated a pretty significant shortfall, and actually we’ve now had our third check of the fiscal year come in last week and it was only down about 4% year-to-year, which is much better than we had anticipated. So our city manager this week lifted the city hiring freeze and maybe we’re starting to experience a little bit of a recovery,” said Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt.

As businesses have reopened their doors, shoppers have been returning. However, some people say they have been concerned about how the slowdown in tax collections would affect MAPS 4.

In all, 16 projects are part of the $978 million package including a new animal shelter, senior wellness centers, mental health and addiction services, sidewalks, Chesapeake Arena upgrades, and even a multipurpose stadium.

The breakdown is as follows:

Parks – $140 million

Youth Centers- $110 million

Senior Wellness Centers- $30 million

Mental Health & Addiction Services- $40 million

Family Justice Center – $38 million

Transit- $87 million

Sidewalks, bike lanes, trails, and streetlights – $87 million

Homelessness – $50 million

Chesapeake Energy Arena and related facilities – $115 million

Animal Shelter – $38 million

Fairgrounds Coliseum – $63 million

Diversion Hub – $17 million

Innovation District – $71 million

Freedom Center and Clara Luper Civil Rights Center – $25 million

Beautification – $30 million

Multipurpose Stadium – $37 million.

The project will be the most expensive MAPS to date with a bill projected at $978 million.

“I got this question a lot when the MAPS tax started back on April 1st, because that was right in the middle of the worst of all of this and, you know, I always remind people, look this is an eight-year tax. So there’s gonna be highs and lows. And in fact, MAPS 3 started in the middle of the Great Recession and it ended up collecting more than $50 million more than what was expected. There’s plenty of time for this tax to recover from those early months in this particular case when it wasn’t so great. So yeah, right now when collections are not as bad as anticipated, it helps in the long-run because now you know we won’t have as much of a hole to dig out of. I think MAPS is fine. I don’t worry about MAPS. It’s got an eight-year runway and I think it will be just fine,” Holt said.

The City of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City-County Health Department, and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber are hosting a series of drive-thru disposable face mask giveaway events.

Disposable face masks will be distributed at Saturday morning events in September while supplies last. Each vehicle will receive one box of 50 disposable masks.

Sept. 12 from 9-11 a.m.

Sept. 19 from 9-11 a.m.

“We’ve got mask distributions this Saturday, the following Saturday. You can get details from our city-county health department or our city website on that. Everytime I’ve participated in a mask distribution, there’s always a lot of people who turned out. That’s great. Obviously, we want to provide you the tools to be safe and use precautions and I would be remiss if I ever left one of our Thursday morning interviews without telling people to mask up, to wash their hands, and to keep their distance. If we all exercise those commonsense precautions, then we’ll continue to keep the numbers on COVID-19 down in Oklahoma City,” he said.

