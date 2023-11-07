OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Mayor David Holt shared both the label and the flavor for his new ice cream Tuesday.

Mayor Holt on “X”, formerly Twitter, said, “Excited to share both the label and the flavor for my new ice cream with Boom Town Creamery! The label illustration is by Steve Hill – aka @sportstoons – who also created the labels for Holt My Beer 1 & 2.”

Image courtesy Mayor Holt on “X”, formerly Twitter

“Proceeds will directly benefit @HomelessOKC,” said Mayor Holt on “X”, formerly Twitter.

The new flavor is set to launch on November 14, with a 5 p.m. event at Boom Town’s location on NW 23rd Street.

Boom Town is set to hold a two-week collection drive for winter gloves and hand warmers.