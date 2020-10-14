Mayor Holt warns Oklahomans about ‘pandemic fatigue’

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, city leaders in Oklahoma City say they are concerned about ‘pandemic fatigue.’

On Tuesday, data from Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 101,493 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

That’s an increase of 1,309 cases in 24 hours, or a 1.3% increase.

There were 15 additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,119.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt says the city has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

“Hospitalizations have continued to tick upward and are now 15-20 percent higher than their previous highs in July,” Mayor Holt posted on Facebook on Wednesday.

Holt stresses that ‘pandemic’ fatigue’ is very dangerous for Oklahomans right now.

“Sometimes I think pandemic fatigue is the second-most damaging phenomenon after the virus. I get it – it’s tiresome to take precautions. But at the same time, I would submit to you that the precautions are pretty easy, and we have found ways to apply them to many activities, allowing us to again enjoy many aspects of our lives before the pandemic. But we still have to be conscious that this virus exists in our community. Put yourself for a moment in the shoes of the 260 people in the hospital yesterday for COVID-19. Think about how they and their families feel right now and remember that you have it within your power to avoid that scenario for yourself and those you love. Just wear your mask, wash your hands and keep your distance,” he wrote.

