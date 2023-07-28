MAYSVILLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The town of Maysville is taking emergency steps to get to the bottom of the dirty, brown water flowing from their faucets.

Trustees are holding an emergency meeting tonight after the town has been under a boil order for weeks.

City officials confirm mechanical issues at the water plan are to blame for the murky water.

A vote is expected Friday evening on approving emergency water connection to Garvin County, allocating funds to pay for improvements to the water system and increasing the water rate.