MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – An officer hit head–on during another officer’s funeral procession has passed away.

According to the McAlester Police Department, Patrolman Joseph Barlow was a part of a funeral procession for Captain Richard Parker when he was hit head-on by a truck on March 17, 2023, leaving him critically injured.

Patrolman Joseph Barlow. Image courtesy McAlester Police Department.

Officials say Patrolman Barlow succumbed to his injuries and died on Monday while in the hospital.

“Barlow served not only his nation in the United States Army, but his community of McAlester with great pride. We ask that you keep officer Barlow’s friends, family, and community in your thoughts as they grieve this great loss and continue to cope recently tragedies.” the McAlester Police Department said on Facebook.

McAlester PD says Barlow passed away surrounded by his friends, family and local law enforcement officers.