UPDATE: The lockdown on schools in McAlester has been lifted, according to McAlester Public Schools officials.

“MPS appreciates the response and cooperation from the local agencies who responded today in this coordinated effort to keep our students and staff safe,” school officials said.

McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center and Emerson Elementary were locked down Wednesday morning as police searched for wanted suspects believed to possibly be in the areas where the schools are located.

Information was not provided on whether police located the suspects.

Original Story

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – Schools in McAlester are on lockdown Wednesday as police in the area search for wanted suspects.

McAlester Public Schools officials said McAlester High School, Parker Intermediate Center and Emerson Elementary were all placed on lockdown as a precaution after communication with McAlester Police Department officials.

School officials said police are in pursuit of “wanted individuals.” Details were not provided on the number of wanted individuals or what they did to prompt police to search for them.

An official with the school district told KFOR that each school is located in area where police felt a lockdown was necessary.

The school official said Eastern Oklahoma State College was also placed on lockdown.

She said officers are on site.

KFOR reached out to the Police Department, but the official we spoke with said she did not have information to provide.

The school official said there is no timeline on how long the lockdown will last.

This is a developing situation.