McAlister’s Deli announces plans for another Oklahoma City location

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fans of a popular deli will soon have another option for delicious sandwiches and sweet tea.

On Thursday, organizers announced that McAlister’s Deli plans to open its fourth location in Oklahoma City later this spring.

“We’re thrilled to bring another McAlister’s Deli to Oklahoma City. With three restaurants already in the metroplex and 19 restaurants across the state, Oklahomans are proving to be some of our most loyal guests,” said Co-CEO and Owner of The Saxton Group, Adam Saxton. “We want everyone in Oklahoma City to conveniently experience what McAlister’s Deli has to offer and with a fourth location, we feel we can accomplish that. We’re looking forward to better serving our friends in Oklahoma.”

The Oklahoma City restaurant will be located at 3221 N.W. Expressway and will be able to seat up to 128 guests. Organizers say the restaurant will also feature a pick-up window, which will allow guests to retrieve their online order without getting out of their car.

Officials with The Saxton Group say they plan to hire 75 employees at the Oklahoma City restaurant.