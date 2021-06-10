McAlister’s Deli to celebrate National Iced Tea Day with giveaways

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the summertime heat moves into the Sooner State, a popular restaurant says it is giving some customers a cool refreshment.

In honor of National Iced Tea Day, McAlister’s Deli will be celebrating with their Sweet Sips Tea Fest.

Organizers say the first 20 guests to make a purchase at a McAlister’s Deli on June 10 will receive a free tea tumbler and a 30-day Sweet Sips Tea Pass.

The tea pass allows customers to receive one McAlister’s famous sweet tea per day for 30 days straight.

McAlister’s Deli will also celebrate its own Free Tea Day later in July, where everyone can enjoy a free tea.