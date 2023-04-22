McClain Co., Okla (KFOR) – McClain County Sheriff’s Office deputies in assisting the Washington Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 58- year-old man.
Authorities confirm, Steve Zaremba, 58, a white male is reported missing from Washington or Cole areas and is believed to be last seen wearing dark clothing riding a blue bicycle possibly. Police officials say, Zaremba was recently involved in a bicycle accident and has several broken ribs.
According to police, the second photo shows him in the Dollar General in Goldsby about 9:00 p.m. last night.
If you see Steve or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or contact the Communications Center at 405-527-4600.