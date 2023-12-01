MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — A trip to see Christmas lights took a terrifying turn after a family’s car was peppered with bullets.

“It seems like people don’t have much patience anymore,” said Landy Offolter, McClain County Sheriff.

Christmas cheer dimmed after an Oklahoma family said they were targeted by a gunman and their car was riddled with bullets.

“The victim’s vehicle was struck seven times,” said Offolter.

The family was headed home after seeing Christmas lights in Chickasha when they said someone began shooting at them.

“They described the vehicle to us as being a dark colored van and the passenger was the one that was doing the shooting and he had a ginger colored beard,” explained Offolter.

The violence erupted along Highway 59 near Camp Arbuckle. The adults were not hurt however, bullets grazed a teen in the car and came very close to a baby in the backseat.

It is believed at least two people were in the van. The family told the sheriff’s office that the suspects got off the highway and then onto a rural road.

Investigators are now working to solve the case.

“At this time, we do not know,” added Offolter.

The McClain County Sheriff said they have looked through surveillance footage and hope to make an arrest soon.