MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A missing goat is home thanks to the help of a watchful McClain County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

Sheriff’s Office officials announced on the department’s official Facebook page, Wednesday, that a goat that went missing was found by the deputy.

An image that accompanies the post shows the goat inside a patrol vehicle, being taken home.

The woman who owns the goat was happy it was home safe, according to officials.