McClain County investigators searching for mother of 3 who’s been gone weeks, possibly with wanted murder suspect

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – McClain County investigators are searching for a 29-year-old mother of three, after she was last seen leaving her work in Wayne, a town about seven miles south of Purcell. Investigators told KFOR she could be with a man who’s wanted for murder.

“We want to make sure that she’s safe and she’s not being made into something that’s against her will,” said Detective Bryan Murrell, with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Tallen Treto-Padilla

The Sheriff’s Office is searching for Tallen Treto-Padilla. The 29-year-old was last seen Nov. 5, leaving her job at Wayne Public Schools in a white 2009 GMC Acadia with the license plate LPV 540.

The detective believes Treto-Padilla is with her boyfriend, Francisco Jabier Velasquez, aka Mike “Paco” Mendoza. The 36-year-old is wanted for a 2018 Texas murder at a San Antonio Taqueria.

“The [victim] came up and punched [Velasquez], so [Valasquez] pulled out a gun and shot him, killed him,” said Murrell. “He was initially arrested; [he] posted bail, and was supposed to stand trial this August of this year, then he skipped trial.

“He has a history of trafficking drugs and I know he has federal prosecutions for that.”

Francisco Jabier Velasquez and Tallen Treto-Padilla

Detectives believe Velasquez crossed the border into Mexico, using a fake ID and bypassing customs. Now, they believe Treto-Padilla is with him.

“I believe it’s voluntary,” the detective said. “She was in McAllen, Texas, on the 6th.”

While U.S. Marshals try to pick up Velasquez’s trail, investigators hope to find the mother of three safe.

“Our hope is that through getting him into custody and answering those charges in San Antonio, that we can get in front of her and make sure that she’s okay and she’s safe,” said Murrell.

Meanwhile, there’s now an active murder warrant out for Velasquez’s arrest. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

You may submit a tip at McClainCountySheriff.com or call (405) 527-4600. You may also submit a tip to the U.S. Marshals Service at usmarshals.gov/tips. You can remain anonymous if you wish.