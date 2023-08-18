MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Collertt Boyd was found guilty on seven counts by a McClain County Jury on Friday, including one count of first degree manslaughter for the death of Chandra Crutsinger.

On December 22, 2021, Boyd was driving a Ford F-150 under the influence of drugs and veered into southbound traffic on North I-35 in McClain County. Boyd collided with multiple vehicles, taking Crutsinger’s life.

“This is a sad case because Chandra Crutsinger’s death was preventable. All of the injuries

and damages were preventable. This is why we urge people to never drive while under any

intoxicating substance – whether it’s medicinal and has a prescription or recreational,” says

District Attorney Greg Mashburn. “

The jury recommended a 37 year sentence for the manslaughter charge. Boyd was also found guilty of charges including operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and possession of a controlled substance.

Boyd’s sentencing hearing is set for October 6.