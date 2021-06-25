McClain County Sheriff’s Office deputies searching for missing 14-year-old girl, ask for public’s help

Alyia Diane-Kay Manus

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – McClain County Sheriff’s Office deputies need the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Alyia Diane-Kay Manus, 14, was reported missing from Byars, Okla., and is believed to have left her home on foot, but may have gotten a ride.

Alyia Diane-Kay Manus

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches, 115-120 pounds and as having brown hair with highlights, brown eyes and scars on her left forearm.

If you see Alyia or know of her whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or (405) 527-4600 for the McClain County Communications Center.

Alyia Diane-Kay Manus

