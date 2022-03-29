MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The McClain County Undersheriff said Tuesday that human smuggling appears to be the case at hand after upwards of 50 people believed to be undocumented immigrants were seen fleeing a broken down semi-truck trailer Monday night.

The Sheriff’s Office said they have seven people detained right now. They interviewed each of them Tuesday morning and found out they are undocumented and from Guatemala.

“Has this happened before?” a reporter asked McClain County Undersheriff James Goins.

“Not to my knowledge,” he responded. “Not in McClain County.”

The semi-truck that had drinks and blankets inside is now impounded after the situation Monday night.

“It’s kind of hectic around,” Goins said. “Because at this point there’s multiple agencies involved in this.”

A semi-truck believed to have been used to smuggle people from Guatemala. KFOR file photo.

Goins said they got a call around 9:30 p.m. Monday about that same 18-wheeler being broken down off the highway near Wayne. He said the caller went to check on it.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and into another vehicle and left,” he said.

The caller allegedly heard banging coming from the trailer and opened its doors.

“It was reported to be maybe 50 people in there, and those people basically fled on foot away from the area,” Goins said.

Authorities began their search. Goins said they started receiving calls of suspicious people Tuesday morning. Officials eventually found and detained three women and four men. They questioned them Tuesday morning and found out they are undocumented and from Guatemala. They told them that they went through Mexico and were heading to Colorado and California.

“It does appear that it involves some human smuggling,” Goins said. “Most of them have reported they’ve been about a month and a half from Guatemala to this point, and they’ve spent about 20 hours in that semi.”

The inside of a semi-truck trailer believed to have been used to smuggle people from Guatemala. KFOR file photo.

According to Goins, there doesn’t appear to be any sex or drug trafficking at this time. However, an investigation is ongoing.

“We’ll offer them what services that are available for them and give them some options to make sure, very early on, that they can get some help,” he said.

Investigators are still searching for the other people who fled. They do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. They said if you see anything suspicious, be sure and call the authorities.