McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The McClain County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help locating a 44-year-old man last seen Aug. 19.

Micah P. Harris was last seen and heard from Aug. 19 at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Micah Harris. Image courtesy McClain County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say he told others he was going to an event at the Lexington racetrack.

Harris was seen driving a 1993 red Dodge D-series with Oklahoma license plate ‘LYC480.’

No other information is available.

If you see Harris or have any information on his whereabouts, contact the McClain County Sheriff’s Office at 405-527-2141.