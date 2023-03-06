MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS/KFOR) – Deputies are investigating a case of arson that claimed the life of one person and severely injured another.

Officials say a home was deliberately set on fire Thursday, resulting in the death of Danette Stowe, 43, and two dogs.

Her husband was transported to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office took two men into custody.

Allen Shaw and Randy Sander are currently charged with Second Degree Murder and Arson in the Second Degree.

Shaw and Sanders both have $500,000 bonds and remain in custody in the McCurtain County jail.

Allen Shaw. Image courtesy OSBI

Randy Sander. Image courtesy OSBI

Multiple fire departments and EMS responded to help. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is continuing to investigate the case.