McCurtain County, Okla. (KFOR) – The embattled McCurtain County Sheriff may feel vindication after learning he will not be forced out of office.

That outcome stems from Governor Stitt’s call for the resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, after a reporter leaked a recording of officials talking after a McCurtain County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Sheriff Clardy was among those present when the shocking conversation turned to killing a reporter and hanging Black people.

This is a transcript of a portion of the audio recording:

Sheriff: The old saying is, what goes around goes around. It will. I told you it will.

Jennings: I know where two big deep holes are here if you ever need them.

Sheriff: I’ve got an excavator.

Jennings: Well, these are already pre-dug.

Following the leak, many people, including the Governor, called for Clardy’s resignation.

However, a state probe by the Attorney General and OSBI found no evidence of criminal acts.

In a letter dated Friday, AG Gentner Drummond said the investigation did not uncover any evidence of conduct that would warrant ouster proceedings:

While I understand this outcome may be frustrating to you after calling for the Sheriff’s resignation and removal, it is the only appropriate conclusion under the law. There are countless examples of incidents from across the country where public officials make inflammatory comments that spark severe condemnation. Oftentimes, the offending official resigns in disgrace. Sometimes the outrage fades and the matter is forgiven. Regardless, there is no provision of law in Oklahoma to throw elected officials out of office merely for saying something offensive. There remains but one authority to remove a duly elected county official who has broken no law: the People of Oklahoma. Gentner Drummond, Oklahoma Attorney General

Read the full letter here.

But, the news doesn’t sit well with Lonnie Watson, a local community leader and longtime McCurtain County resident; he spoke to KFOR Friday by phone.

“The Sheriff should have stopped it, but didn’t,” said Watson.

“An elected official who who took an oath to protect and serve the public…sat there while they were having this discussion and let it happen. Not only let it happen but chimed in on the discussion,” he continued.

In the interview Watson said he was still in disbelief, angry and hurt at the incident and the outcome of the investigation, while saying others in the town are also scared.

“We’ve had people make the comments that [when they’re out on the road] they’re not going to pull over… they’re not going to pull over [if] those lights come on them from the sheriff’s department .. they’re not going to pull over. Because they are scared,” said Watson.

Governor Stitt’s office said he stands by his call for Clardy to resign:

“Sheriff Kevin Clardy has a duty to protect and serve the people of McCurtain County. Instead, he chose to brazenly advocate for violence against Black Oklahomans and members of the media. He failed to ‘keep and preserve the peace’ of McCurtain County—a duty with which McCurtain County voters entrusted him. This is a willful neglect of duty. Governor Stitt stands by his call on Sheriff Clardy to resign.” Abegail Cave, Communications Director | Office of Governor J. Kevin Stitt

Lonnie Watson says accountability is coming to McCurtain County.

“We’re not going to let it go away and let them just push it under the rug like it didn’t happen,” he said.

“We can’t move forward until we have truth and transparency.”

When reached by phone Friday, the McCurtain Gazette reporter who broke the news, stood by his story, calling the outcome, disheartening.

While threats against his life have been reported, he clarified to KFOR that he has not moved out of the area.

The AG’s office said the voters of McCurtain County will have the final say, by voting Clardy out of office, something the McCurtain Gazette, the newspaper that broke the story, says it looks forward to:

While disappointed, we respect the Attorney General’s conclusion of the investigation against the McCurtain County Sheriff. We would like to thank Governor Stitt for speaking out against the individuals involved in the recording and asking them to resign. It will now be up to the McCurtain county voters to decide what is best for our county. We look forward to the next election and using our vote as our voice. McCurtain Gazette