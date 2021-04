McDonald’s restaurants to hire nearly 1,000 new employees across Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A fast-food restaurant chain says it is planning to hire nearly 1,000 new employees across Oklahoma City.

McDonald’s restaurants across Oklahoma City plan to hire hundreds of new employees beginning with a special four-day hiring event from April 21 to April 24.

“As small business owners, we’re proud to be able to provide jobs in our local communities,” said local McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Hom. “McDonald’s is a people-first business and our restaurants are a great place to gain life skills and grow both as an individual and professionally.”

Job openings vary at each restaurant with both crew and management positions available.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply to a restaurant near them.