Correction: A previous version of this story misspelled Checotah. This has since been corrected.

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – McIntosh County authorities are searching for a nonverbal boy with autism who went missing from his home near Checotah.

Courtesy: McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office

Officials say Zaiven Wyatt Houke was last seen in the Emerald Bay community west of Checotah only wearing a blue and white pull-up diaper.

Zavien is described as 3’6” tall, weighing 45-50 lbs., with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities say Zavien has autism and is nonverbal.

If you see Zavien or have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.