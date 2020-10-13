McKnight Center bringing classic movies back to the big screen

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – A local performing arts center will bring classic movies and cult favorites back to the big screen.

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will kick off a movie series later this month with a showing of ‘Ghostbusters.’

“We selected films that have been holiday traditions in many homes for years,” said Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “During this time when we’re limited in our ability to present live performances due to COVID-19, we hope to provide families with something familiar and enjoyable that will get them in the holiday spirit.”

The McKnight Center will offer packaged popcorn, candy and beverages, which can be pre-ordered at the time of ticket purchase.

All guests ages four and older are required to wear a mask while in the building.

Schedule

Ghostbusters | Thursday, Oct. 29, 7 p.m.

Planes, Trains and Automobiles | Saturday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m. (Please note this movie is rated R and may be unsuitable for children under the age of 17.)

Elf | Saturday, Dec. 5, 3 p.m.

It’s a Wonderful Life | Sunday, Dec. 13, 3 p.m.

Ticket and Seating Information

Seating is socially distanced and can be purchased in pods of one, two, three or four seats. The larger seating pods are only for families and groups who have been isolating together.

Tickets are $8 plus fees and taxes. To order, contact the Lou and Jim Morris Box Office at (405) 744-9999 or order online at mcknightcenter.org.

