McKnight Center postpones all events through April 5 due to COVID-19

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – The McKnight Center has postponed all performances and Greenwood School of Music events through April 5, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The postponed events include:

March 25: Carnegie Hall Link Up with Stillwater Public Schools and the Enid Symphony Orchestra

March 27 and 28: Jonathan Biss Beethoven Piano Series

April 2 and April 3: The Buddy Holly Story

April 4: Sarah Coburn In Concert and Coburn’s master classes (March 31 and April 2)

All Greenwood School of Music events

The McKnight Center’s staff have already been in contact with their artists and are working to reschedule these events. They will announce revised dates as soon as this information becomes available.

Ticket holders have the following options:

Keep your tickets and attend the rescheduled concert

Donate your tickets to The McKnight Center as a tax deduction

Return your tickets for an account credit on a future performance

In the event a concert is canceled without a rescheduled performance, ticket holders have the same credit options and can also request a full refund of their purchase for cancellations.

“The McKnight Center’s top priority is always the health and safety of our audience, performers and staff,” said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. “Although we are saddened to postpone events through April 5, we respect the City of Stillwater’s recommendation to do what is best for our community.”

The Lou and Jim Morris Box Office will suspend in person walk-up sales to minimize staff and guest risk of exposure to the virus. The Box Office will remain open for phone and online sales. For questions, concerns, or to renew a subscription to The McKnight Center’s 2020-2021 Season, please contact (405) 744-9999 or info@mcknightcenter.org.