McLoud Blackberry Festival celebrates historic past

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A fun festival that celebrates a delicious summer treat will be kicking off in a small town next month.

The 2021 McLoud Blackberry Festival begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 9 and will continue through Saturday, July 10.

2021 Blackberry Festival

Visitors can head to McLoud Veterans Memorial Park to celebrate the festival, which has been a tradition since the 1940s.

Guests can enjoy vendors, live music, a carnival, pony rides, a cobbler eating contest, food trucks, and, of course, blackberries.

Some of the unique items visitors can try include blackberry kettle corn, blackberry lemonade, blackberry cheesecake chimichangas, blackberry wines, blackberry newburg, blackberry cobbler, blackberry fried pies, blackberry topped funnel cakes, and blackberry shaved ice.

You can also purchase fresh blackberries by the quart and blackberry jam.

The festival will end with a huge fireworks display at 10 p.m. on July 10.

