McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A Oklahoma couple has been placed under arrest after police say they were involved in cockfighting.

The husband and wife are now under arrest. McLoud police confirm back in April they arrested Ellie Grino for driving under the influence and it was at that time they found fighting spurs in his car.

Ellie Grino, Image courtesy of Oklahoma County Jail

Authorities say Grino admitted the spurs were for cockfights. Oklahoma City Police then went to Grino’s home and spoke to his wife Jannine Yee. That’s when officers confirm they found a large number of roosters tied to stakes in the backyard.

Jannine Yee, Image courtesy Oklahoma County Jail

Police officials say combined the couple is facing nearly 60 counts related to cockfighting.

