McLoud man in federal custody for illegal automatic weapon after FBI raid

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – A McLoud man now faces up to 10 years in federal prison after he was charged with unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun.

Christopher Ledbetter’s home was raided Thursday after the FBI issued a search warrant, believing the 29-year-old didn’t have a license for his automatic weapon.

Ledbetter was immediately taken into federal custody.

“This is just brutally hard,” Ledbetter’s father Glenn Johnson said.

Johnson’s stepson, Ledbetter, faced a federal judge for the first time on Friday.

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged for unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun.

Thursday, Ledbetter’s McLoud home was raided for hours by the FBI, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and McLoud Police Department.

Federal agents found possible grenades, fireworks and dozens of guns.

Authorities located an AK-47 in the back of Ledbetter’s jeep. The FBI determined Ledbetter did not have a license for the automatic weapon.

“It’s technically a tax stamp,” Johnson said. “That’s all it is.”

Friday, Ledbetter’s parents gave KFOR a tour of their property after the court date.

“The feds want to mess up his life,” Johnson said.

Ledbetter says he’s a veteran and part of a militia group called the Sons of Liberty. He is active on his YouTube channel, posting about his ongoing clash with McLoud Police and looking to file a complaint against an officer.

Ledbetter has filmed himself multiple times shooting his AK-47.

“This is the McLoud Police Department right behind me and they are hiding and lying about everything,” Ledbetter said in a YouTube video from earlier this year.

The FBI says they’ve been watching his posts for months and point to several comments on social media about his possible inventory, including, “I like carrying a select fire and grenades just to make sure I’m always illegal, lol.”

U.S. attorneys presented charges in court Friday. Ledbetter could face a decade in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

“Please re-look at the case and see all the people he has helped,” Johnson said.

Ledbetter will remain in the custody of U.S. Marshals. His preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, June 10.

McLoud police have not returned KFOR’s request for comment.