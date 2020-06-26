McLoud man pleads guilty to federal charge of possessing automatic machine gun

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man who was charged after the FBI searched his property has pleaded guilty to unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun.

According to court documents, the FBI learned in March that 29-year-old Christopher Ledbetter may possess a fully automatic machine gun.

Agents say they searched the Internet and found material that showed Ledbetter shooting the firearm on multiple occasions.

Earlier this month, Ledbetter’s home in McLoud was raided by multiple law enforcement agencies after the FBI received a search warrant for his property.

Federal agents say they found possible grenades, fireworks, and dozens of weapons. Authorities also say they located an AK-47 style carbine machine gun inside Ledbetter’s Jeep, and the FBI determined that he didn’t have a license for an automatic weapon.

“It’s technically a tax stamp,” Glenn Johnson, Ledbetter’s stepfather, said. “That’s all it is.”

The 29-year-old was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun.

Ledbetter says he’s a veteran and part of a militia group called the Sons of Liberty. He is active on his YouTube channel, and has filmed himself multiple times shooting his AK-47.

The FBI says they’ve been watching his posts for months and point to several comments on social media about his possible inventory, including, “I like carrying a select fire and grenades just to make sure I’m always illegal, lol.”

On Friday, Ledbetter pleaded guilty to possessing the automatic machine gun in violation of federal law.

At sentencing, Ledbetter faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

His sentencing will take place in 90 days.

