McLoud man sentenced to 57 months for federal weapons charge

McLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma “Sons of Liberty” member has been sentenced to serve 57 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a fully automatic machinegun.

On June 4, FBI agents in Oklahoma City discovered a fully automatic AK-47 style carbine machinegun in 29-year-old Christopher Ledbetter’s vehicle.

FBI also executed a search warrant at Ledbetter’s residence in McLoud where agents located two homemade grenades, two homemade Molotov Cocktails, and stolen firearms.

The FBI later charged Ledbetter with unlawfully possessing a fully automatic machine gun but family members told us in June they believe the investigation stemmed from alleged inappropriate actions he claims to have uncovered within the McLoud Police Department.

“Chris isn’t this big bad, terrible person that you’re making him out to be,” said Lily Harris. “He’s never done anything before in his life. He served in the military. That’s all he’s ever done.”

On June 26, Ledbetter pleaded guilty to possessing the automatic machinegun in violation of federal law.

In court, Ledbetter’s attorney argued that although he made threats, no actions were taken to justify a federal crime other than the weapon Ledbetter allegedly did not have the license for.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin sentenced Ledbetter to 57 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release.