McLoud Public Schools switching to virtual learning

MCLOUD, Okla. (KFOR) – Students in one metro school district are switching back to virtual learning after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

On Thursday, officials with McLoud Public Schools announced that the district was switching to virtual learning until Nov. 30.

The announcement came just days after district leaders alerted parents to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

“At this time, McLoud Public Schools has just over 10% of our staff absent due to positive testing or quarantine. Numerous students throughout the district are quarantining due to Covid exposure. As always, our top priority is student and staff health and safety,” the district posted on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

