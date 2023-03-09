OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Ross Clayton poured his heart into an iconic Keith Urban song for about a minute and a half Monday night on NBC’s The Voice, earning a four-chair turn from the judges.

Ross Clayton. Photo courtesy: Casey Durkin/NBC. Ross Clayton. Photo courtesy: Casey Durkin/NBC. Ross Clayton. Photo courtesy: Casey Durkin/NBC.

Clayton told KFOR he first took an interest in music when he was a senior in high school.

“It was kind of on a whim,” said Clayton. “Then, my high school was putting on their annual student musical and my buddy, Ben, actually convinced me just like, ‘Hey, yeah, you should try out.’ Why not?”

Clayton said he had never sang in front of anyone before. He mostly kept his notes to himself in the shower and in the car.

Once Clayton scored a lead role in the musical, he said his love for music took off from there.

Heading into college, another friend of his gifted him a guitar. Clayton then started stroking the cords in coffee shops and talent shows before starting a band.

Clayton moved to Oklahoma City in 2014 where he started gigging with a group of other musicians.

The Ross Clayton Band was created and the band played shows in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.

“Then [I] kind of graduated to Nashville and had some songs out there, had one song out in Nashville and tried to make it there, but got chewed up and spit out by the music machine, so it’s part of my story on The Voice,” explained Clayton.

He then hung up the guitar strap and put down the microphone to focus on his family.

Clayton has three kids ages eight, six and three.

Five years after making that decision, he decided to get back on the horse and apply to be a contestant on The Voice with a video sample of his singing.

“Did you ever think you would be in this position?,” asked KFOR Reporter, Kaylee Olivas.

“Absolutely not. No. No. I thought that, that video is going to go off into the ether and disappear forever like most do. It was just kind of a shot in the dark,” said Clayton. “I’m very glad I did it. It’s been so much fun.”

Ross Clayton. Photo courtesy: Chris Haston/NBC. Ross Clayton. Photo courtesy: Chris Haston/NBC.

Clayton said as he took the stage during his blind audition, he wasn’t sure what to think.

“I totally blacked out. It’s all of the emotions at one time. You’re excited, you’re nervous, you’re scared and you’re hopeful,” added Clayton.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He said he tried to not look at the four judges, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Niall Horan, and Chance the Rapper as they turned around.

As the performance came to an end, he said it felt like an “I made it” moment and some of the built up tension was relieved.

After a one-on-one conversation with Horan and the judge practically begging him to join his team, Clayton chose Horan as his coach for this season.

NBC’s The Voice Season 23 judges. Photo courtesy: Evans Vestal Ward/NBC.

Clayton isn’t a native of Oklahoma. He’s originally from Evanston, Illinois, but he said he has planted roots in Oklahoma with his children being born in the Sooner State and his wife being from the state as well.

“I feel comfortable representing Oklahoma and representing Evanston as well. People from McLoud messaging me, people from the town. You know, it’s fun to give people something to be proud of. You know, it feels, it feels really good to be that for some people. And I love it, so it’s been a lot of fun,” stated Clayton.

Clayton attended a watch party Monday night filled with family and friends. As Clayton’s intro played on the flat screen, everyone was cheering.

His kids even saying, “Daddy! Daddy! You’re on TV.”

Clayton said it was a surreal moment to see his kids react to him being on the show.

“It was a big sacrifice. And I’m thankful, you know, to everyone at home that supported me and supported my family while I was away. It was really tough. We’ve got a lot going on at home with goats and dogs and kids and cats and the whole nine yards. And so it’s a really, really big effort back home,” said Clayton. “I had to get up there and make it worth it, you know, let’s get up there and do what you came here to do. I can’t turn back now.”

He said although a nerve-wracking experience, his three children gave him the confidence to make his performance happen.

Clayton told KFOR he couldn’t reveal too much about what’s to come on the show, but did say Season 23 of NBC’s The Voice has incredible talent.

He also said viewers can catch him singing every performance in his iconic yellow glasses.

Another contestant on the show was Michael Burns Williams, also known as Michael B.

Burns Williams hails from Tulsa and also chose Team Niall.

Michael B. Photo courtesy: Casey Durkin/NBC. Michael B. Photo courtesy: Casey Durkin/NBC.

You can watch this season of NBC’s The Voice on KFOR Monday and Tuesday nights at 8:00 p.m.