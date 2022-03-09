OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – My Chemical Romance will kick off new 2022 tour dates with a stop in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center August 20.

In addition to 14 new arena shows, MCR also released additional tickets for their already existing and previously sold out North American shows.

New tour dates include:

Aug 20 th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Aug 21 st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug 23 rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug 24 th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 26 th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug 27 th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aug 30 th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sept 1 st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 2 nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sept 4 th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 8 th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 10 th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Oct 2 nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Other bands joining the tour include: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code.

Tickets for new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at noon.

Visit the My Chemical Romance website for tickets and info.