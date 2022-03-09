OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – My Chemical Romance will kick off new 2022 tour dates with a stop in Oklahoma City at the Paycom Center August 20.
In addition to 14 new arena shows, MCR also released additional tickets for their already existing and previously sold out North American shows.
New tour dates include:
- Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
- Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
- Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
- Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
- Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
- Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
- Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
- Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center
- Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Other bands joining the tour include: Badflower, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, GHÖSH, Kimya Dawson, Meg Myers, Midtown, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Thursday, Turnstile, Waterparks, Youth Code.
Tickets for new shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at noon.
Visit the My Chemical Romance website for tickets and info.