Home where eight people were found dead inside

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (AP/KFOR) — Officials are releasing more information about eight people who were found dead in a burning home in Broken Arrow.

In October of 2022, emergency crews were called to a house fire in a quiet residential area of Broken Arrow.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they made a disturbing discovery.

Authorities say the bodies of eight people, including six children, were pulled from the home.

Immediately, Broken Arrow police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides but did not provide any further information.

Now, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office is releasing more details in the case.

The medical examiner’s report states that all eight family members were shot to death.

Authorities say all six children were shot, some multiple times, before the house was set on fire. Both parents died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

“Broken Arrow police investigators have reviewed the medical examiner’s reports in reference to the incident we reported as an octuple murder-suicide in October 2022. We have no additional information to provide the public at this time regarding this incident,” the Broken Arrow Police Department said in a statement.