SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a man whose body was found in Shawnee earlier this week.

Around 1:40 p.m. on May 1, officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to a cove of Shawnee Twin Lakes #2 in reference to a body.

Investigators say the body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.

The man has been identified as 39-year-old Bryan Franklin Washburn.

According to the medical examiner’s initial report, there were no signs of foul play.

The final report has not been released.