SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have identified a man whose body was found in Shawnee earlier this week.
Around 1:40 p.m. on May 1, officers with the Shawnee Police Department were called to a cove of Shawnee Twin Lakes #2 in reference to a body.
Investigators say the body was taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation.
The man has been identified as 39-year-old Bryan Franklin Washburn.
According to the medical examiner’s initial report, there were no signs of foul play.
The final report has not been released.