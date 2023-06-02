NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has released its report in the death of Shannon Hanchett, owner of Norman’s Cookie Cottage, who died in Cleveland County custody following an alleged mental health episode in late 2022.

Hanchett was arrested by Norman Police for Misuse of 9-1-1 and Obstruction of Officer on November 26, 2022.

Police were called to a store in Norman where officers say Hanchett was “exhibiting behavior that was consistent with some type of mental health disorder.”

However, in the body cam video, the officer never discussed mental health services with Hanchett.

Norman PD later stated that Hanchett did not get sent to Griffin Memorial Hospital or other crisis centers because she did not meet the criteria for protective custody.

For two weeks, she sat in the Cleveland County Detention Center on a $1,000 bond.

Detention officers discovered Hanchett unresponsive in her cell December 8, 2022.

Now, the State Medical Examiner says Hanchett likely died of natural causes.

Hanchett’s probable cause of death is listed as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy due to an atrial septal defect.

The ME also listed psychosis with auditory and visual hallucinations, dehydration with uremic azotemia, coronary artery disease and hepatic steatosis as “other significant conditions contributing to death.”

No illicit substances were found in her system, according to the toxicology report.

In January, community members demanded answers for both Hanchett’s death and the in-custody death of Kathryn Milano less than two weeks later. Both women were allegedly experiencing mental health crises at the time of their arrests.

Deputy Chief Scott Sedbrook and Major Dennis Hansen resigned from their leadership positions at the jail several days later.

Major Cary Bryant took over as Deputy Chief of the Cleveland County Detention Center in February.