OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are releasing more information about the death of an Oklahoma County jail detainee.

In November, jail officials announced that another inmate had passed away.

Officials say detainee Renee Houston was pronounced dead at a hospital after being cared for on the jail’s medical floor.

According to a report from the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office, Houston died from hypertensive heart disease.

Her manner of death was natural causes.