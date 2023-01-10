OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office says an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died of natural causes in July 2022.

Officials say 47-year-old Corey McMichael, who was booked into the jail on Aug. 7, 2021, was taken to the jail’s medical floor on June 27, 2022, after suffering health-related issues.

Corey McMichael. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

After being examined, jail authorities transported him to the hospital, where he died July 2.

Now, the medical examiner says McMichael died of an infection due to a compromised immune system.

McMichael was the 10th death of 16 at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.