OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office says an inmate at the Oklahoma County Detention Center died of natural causes in July 2022.
Officials say 47-year-old Corey McMichael, who was booked into the jail on Aug. 7, 2021, was taken to the jail’s medical floor on June 27, 2022, after suffering health-related issues.
After being examined, jail authorities transported him to the hospital, where he died July 2.
Now, the medical examiner says McMichael died of an infection due to a compromised immune system.
McMichael was the 10th death of 16 at the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022.