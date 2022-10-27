OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office says an inmate’s May 2022 death was caused by fentanyl toxicity.

At 2 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, Oklahoma County Detention Center employees found detainee 25-year-old Eddie Garcia nonresponsive in his cell.

Garcia was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased at approximately 3:03 a.m.

Garcia was booked into the jail on March 21, 2022.

The preliminary investigation suggested an accidental overdose.

Now, the State Medical Examiner’s Office confirms that Garcia died from fentanyl toxicity.

The toxicology report shows Garcia’s blood contained 6.5 ng/mL of fentanyl.