Measure designating ‘Historic Jefferson Highway’ passes Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Senate has approved a bill that would designate the route that largely follows State Highway 69 in Oklahoma as the ‘Historic Jefferson Highway Route.’

Sen. Micheal Bergstrom authored Senate Bill 8.

Established in 1915, the Jefferson Highway is the oldest highway to pass through Oklahoma and spans from Kansas to Texas.

The Jefferson Highway was one of the earliest automobile highways in the United States and was completed nearly 10 years before Route 66.

“Designating the ‘Historic Jefferson Highway Route,’ which roughly follows the path of Highway 69, will help Oklahoma develop this as one more major tourist destination for history buffs across the nation looking to take a drive on the iconic highway,” Bergstrom said. “The route cuts through many of our small towns, including in my area of Senate District 1, so it would provide a boost for those mom-and-pop restaurants, shops and local economies. We should be capitalizing on our history and doing all we can to promote it to both Oklahomans and Americans across the nation.”

The measure now heads to the Oklahoma House of Representatives.