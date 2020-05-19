Measure designed to provide reform, transparency to virtual charter schools signed into law

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A bill that state school officials say would provide reform and transparency to virtual charter schools was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday.

Rep. Sheila Dills and Sen. Dewayne Pemberton authored House Bill 2905, which would create the Virtual Charter School Reform and Transparency Act of 2020.

HB 2905 addresses issues regarding transfers, communication between districts, student attendance policies, truancy and new student orientation.

“Virtual schools meet a real educational need for some students in Oklahoma, but policy hasn’t been able to keep pace with this type of model,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister after the bill passed out of the Senate earlier this month. “Today’s vote was a step forward for transparency and accountability for virtual charter schools. We are grateful to Rep. Dills and Sen. Pemberton for involving the Oklahoma State Department of Education in helping draft a bill that strengthens requirements for virtual charter schools while protecting student and parent choice. Our thanks also extend to House and Senate leadership for ensuring this important bill was heard in a Legislative session truncated by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The act is effective on July 1, 2020.