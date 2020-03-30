Breaking News
Medal of Honor recipient from Oklahoma diagnosed with COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A Medal of Honor recipient from Oklahoma is now fighting for his life after being diagnosed with novel coronavirus.

Command Sergeant Major Bennie G. Adkins was born in Waurika and was awarded the Medal of Honor in 2014 for his actions while serving as an Intelligence Sergeant with the 196th Light Infantry Brigade.

Then-Sergeant First Class Adkins distinguished himself during combat operations at Camp A Shau, Republic of Vietnam, on March 9 through March 12, 1966.

Last week, the Bennie Adkins Foundation announced that the war hero has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit home. Bennie has been hospitalized and is critically ill with COVID-19 respiratory failure. We ask for your thoughts and prayers,” a Facebook post read.

